3D illustration of Coronavirus, which is the source of SARS, MERS, and the current outbreak. Credit to U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Alberta has recorded its first COVID-19 related death.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says a man in his 60’s with underlying medical conditions passed away in hospital Wednesday (Mar 18).

She also says this case, in the Edmonton Zone, appears to have involved community transmission as there was no travel history or close contact with someone with a travel history.

Hinshaw says “as heartbreaking as this news is, it was expected” adding “this is a dangerous virus.”

There were 27 new cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Alberta from Wednesday to Thursday, bringing the provincial total up to 146 positive cases out of 16,867 tests.

There are three cases in the South Zone – one each in Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, and the Municipal District of Taber.