The Alberta government says guidelines are now in place to direct how students will learn while in-school classes are cancelled over COVOD-19.

For all kindergarten to Grade 12 students in the province, school authorities will offer at-home learning opportunities, either through online means or through other accommodations, such as course packages and telephone check-ins.

The government expects every student, regardless of their geographic location or socioeconomic status, will continue to learn.

The province says it has worked with the Alberta School Boards Association, the College of Alberta School Superintendents, the Alberta Teachers’ Association and the Association of Independent Schools & Colleges of Alberta to identify how to continue teacher-directed learning for students across Alberta.

The Holy Spirit Catholic School Division plans to start providing online instruction to high school students as early as Monday, while Kindergarten to grade 9 online instruction will begin Wednesday. Specific information will be shared on a school-by-school basis.

The Lethbridge School Division, meanwhile, is hoping to have high school students set up for a Tuesday, March 24 start. Diploma exams will be cancelled with some exceptions.

For middle schools, the first learning activity is set to roll out on Wednesday, March 24 while the anticipated launch date for elementary lessons is Monday, March 30.

Learning Expectations from Alberta Education (Time Commitment)

Teachers are crafting learning activities for students that are geared toward the following guidelines and will focus on key essential learner outcomes:

Kindergarten – play-based learning with a focus on Literacy, Numeracy and Social Emotional Learning

Grades 1 to 3 – 5 hours of student learning time per week with a focus on Literacy, Numeracy, Religion and Physical / Mental Wellness

Grades 4 to 6 – 5 hours of student learning time per week with a focus on Literacy, Numeracy (with possible inclusion of Science and Social), Religion and Physical / Mental Wellness

Grades 7 to 9 – 10 hours of student learning time per week with a focus on core courses, including Language Arts, Mathematics, Social Studies, Science, Religion Education and Physical / Mental Wellness