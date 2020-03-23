A 25 year old Lethbridge man is facing several charges after a stolen vehicle ended up hitting a building last Friday.

That morning, Lethbridge Police responded to a report an SUV had been stolen from a home along the 4400 block of 40th avenue south.

Later that afternoon it was spotted in the Dairy Queen drive-thru on 12th avenue south and while police tried using a pinning technique, the driver fled and hit one of the police cruisers.

As the suspect accelerated to try to get away, the vehicle hit the side of a Motel 6 office building.

Damage to the building and vehicle is estimated between $75,000 and $100,000.

Anthony Douglas Johnston has been charged with possession of stolen property, driving while uninsured, driving while prohibited, flight from police, dangerous driving and possession of a prohibited weapon.

A passenger, 26 year old Brandon Healy of Standoff, has been charged with breaching an undertaking.

A third occupant was released without charges.