Lethbridge Police charging a 36 year old man after a west side liquor store was damaged and a customer assaulted.

On Friday (Mar. 20) police were called to Liquor Depot along University Drive West.

A man reportedly entered the store and asked to use the phone.

During the conversation he got upset, threw the phone, pushed over the store computer and started knocking over displays of alcohol.

A customer approached the suspect and was shoved several times.

Wesley Brian Phillips of Lethbridge has been charged with mischief over $5,000, assault, failing to comply with release conditions, failing to comply with a probation order, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Damage to the store is estimated between $5,000 and $10,000.

Following a Judicial Interim Release hearing, Phillips was released on a bail, but as he could not produce the required cash deposit he was subsequently remanded behind bars.

He is scheduled to appear in court May 29.