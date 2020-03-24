Organizations in Lethbridge and around southern Alberta are starting to plan ahead for the work that’ll be required to get the local economy back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

Economic Development Lethbridge CEO, Trevor Lewington gave details of the task force during a video news conference on Tuesday morning (Mar. 23).

A growing list of partners are coming together to form the Economic Recovery Task Force.

The goal is to avoid unnecessary duplication of services and programs while also modelling what has been learned from previous disasters and economic disruptions.

The Task Force will focus on six key areas to create what Economic Development Lethbridge Board Chair, Sandra Mintz, calls a “one stop shop solution when the focus can turn to recovery.”

Further information on the Economic Recovery Task Force and initial online resources for business owners can be found at chooselethbridge.ca