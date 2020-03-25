Photo credit to some of the drugs and items seized by LPS. Photo credit to Lethbridge Police Service.

Lethbridge Police have seized a pile of drugs following a short term investigation.

On Tuesday (Mar. 24), members of the LPS Crime Suppression Team executed warrants on 12th Avenue South, 12 B Street South, and on Temple Boulevard on the west side.

The searches recovered 450 grams of meth worth over $27,000 along with some cocaine, cash, two conducted energy weapons, an airsoft gun which police say looks like an assault rifle, some stolen electronics and several used prepaid Visa cards.

33 year old Nichola Stephen Galbraith and 23 year old Hope Victoria Ann Pogue, both of Lethbridge, are facing a long list of charges.

The pair has been released from custodyon undertakings and will appear in court in June.