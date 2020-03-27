Alberta Courts says it’s attempting to balance the principle of open courts with public health priorities by enacting further measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of this coming Monday (Mar. 30), access will be restricted to all of the province’s courthouses until further notice with a few, limited exceptions. A list of those exceptions can be found at the Alberta Courts website.

Those who have been advised to self-isolate by health officials, who are self-isolating due to travel or contact with someone who’s been diagnosed with COVID-19, or those who are experiencing symptoms, will not be allowed to attend Alberta courthouses under any circumstances.

Lawyers, court runners, and litigants are also being urged to use email, fax, dropbox or other alternative methods for filing that have been made available.