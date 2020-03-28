Cautious optimism this afternoon from Canada’s top doctors.

Canada’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Howard Njoo says B.C. is seeing a slowing of new cases of COVID-19, but stressed it is absolutely essential that Canadians continue to practice physical-distancing and to stay at home if they have symptoms.

Njoo again referenced personal bubbles, a two-metre space that surrounds you or your partner or family depending on your domestic situation. Njoo stressed, “Stay in your bubble and don’t burst anyone else’s.”

There have been 84,000 more people tested since Monday, bringing the total of Canadians tested for COVID-19 to 184,000.

There are 4,757 cases in Canada. Njoo says severe cases account for 7%, while 3% are critically ill and 1% have been fatal.

Njoo says you cannot take the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic lightly and if you are not hearing about cases in your community you must assume there are and stay home.