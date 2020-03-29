A third person in Alberta with COVID-19 has passed away.

Reports say she was an 80 year old woman from the Calgary Zone.

The number of confirmed cases across the province increased by 40 from Saturday to Sunday, bringing the total to 661.

A total of 73 patients have recovered and 45,000 people have been tested, including roughly 2,100 tested here in southern Alberta.

There have been 41 hospitalizations and 14 admissions to intensive care units and the province says up to 60 of the 661 cases may be due to community transmission.

In the South Zone, the number of confirmed cases remains at 12. That includes five in Lethbridge, unchanged for a week now.

Restrictions are still in place for close-contact businesses, dine-in restaurants, and non-essential retail services.

Albertans are also prohibited from social gatherings with more than 15 people, and are asked to observe two metres of social distancing.