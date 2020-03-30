The University of Lethbridge campus is now locked down for restricted access only as activities shift to remote delivery.

Officials say the U of L has been working diligently over the past two weeks to allow its staff, faculty and students to complete the academic term from remote locations.

Going forward, only select faculty and staff will be allowed on campus to tend to specific critical research programs and operational continuity.

Students in need of wi-fi and computer access will be able to use Anderson Hall.

Everyone on campus will be registered and expected to adhere to strict physical distancing protocols.