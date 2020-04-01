A garage fire in Garry Station injuring two people and causing about $30,000 in damage.

Firefighters from three stations responded to the west side blaze at about 7:30 Tuesday night (Mar. 31).

Lethbridge Chief Fire Marshal Heath Wright says they handled the situation quite quickly and contained the fire to the garage.

He says it was accidental and early investigation points to unattended smoking materials as the cause.

Two people suffered injuries, including smoke inhalation and burns. Wright says at least one of them was taken to hospital for treatment.