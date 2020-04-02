Lethbridge County has announced 90-day utility penalty deferrals for residents who are financially impacted by COVID-19.

Officials say they recognize citizens may be facing financial challenges during the pandemic and want to ensure they still have essential services.

Lethbridge County will not charge penalties on utility accounts for the next 90 days and water shut offs will not be done.

Payments though have not been cancelled and customers are encouraged to pay their water bills when they come due.

However, if they are unable to pay, they will have an extra 90 days without penalty or late fees.