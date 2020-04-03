Waste and recycling in Lethbridge is considered an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, some operational changes are now in effect.

Until further notice, the landfill will continue winter hours — 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday — and it will only accept essential loads from the public. Curbside pick up is not being affected, though, and you can still utilize your twice yearly Large Item Service pick ups.

“All the materials that come into close contact with any person’s nose, mouth, hands… Everything in the garbage bin has to be bagged,” says Waste and Recycling Services Manager, Joel Sanchez. “We still have some of the staff on the rear load that they need to manually move the cart. If it’s not bagged, in some cases, it flies all over the place and that’s not good for them.”

Sanchez also says you could face fines if you’re caught illegally dumping unwanted waste at city recycling depots. He strongly encourages residents to call 311 for more information or to seek out other options.

In addition, the opening of the City’s seasonal Yard Waste Sites has also been delayed until at least May 1, possibly longer, to further encourage social distancing.