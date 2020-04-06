Lethbridge residents unable to make their utility payments on time due to COVID-19 circumstances won’t face late payment penalties.

The newly created bylaw, which was given unanimous approval, gives residents a temporary waiver of late payment fees.

Deputy Mayor Belinda Crowson says it’s one way Council can help those struggling financially during this time.

The bylaw, known as the Temporary Financial Fees and Utility Penalty Waiver Bylaw, is not a cancellation of utility fees and accounts will still require payment.

Mayor Chris Spearman is encouraging residents to pay their utility bills if they can, but if they are unable to pay, they will have extra time without incurring a penalty .

The waiver took effect Monday afternoon (Apr 6) and ends on June 19th.