The stash of drugs and other items seized by Lethbridge Police this week. Photo credit to LPS.

A Calgary man has been arrested by Lethbridge Police after a public tip lead to a big seizure of drugs worth close to $136,000

On Tuesday morning (Apr.9), police received a report of a suspicious vehicle along 14th Street North. The car was parked and running with a man asleep behind the wheel.

Officers went over, woke the driver up and found he was supposed to be under house arrest in Calgary.

The man tried to run away, but was arrested after a short foot chase.

During a search after officers seized nearly 1,000 grams of meth along with a quantity of cocaine (437 grams) and carfentanil (47 grams).

Police also found a stolen loaded .44 calibre revolver, two knives, a locked safe, and close to $19,000 in cash.

LPS say 36 year old Michael Newman Davis of Calgary is facing a very long list of charges. He remains in jail following a hearing and will appear in court Thursday.