A 25-year old man is currently in custody for allegedly starting three fires in the span of two days this week.

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded to a dumpster fire in an alley along the 400 block of 13 St N Tuesday evening (Apr. 7). A second fire was also located a short distance away. Both were quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Video surveillance from that alley was handed over to police, where a male suspect can be seen.

On Wednesday evening (Apr. 8), police responded to yet another fire next to a dumpster in an alley along the 600 block of Columbia Blvd W. A witness reported that a man was seen fleeing the area.

On their way to the fire, one officer saw a man matching the witness description crossing McMaster Blvd W. He smelled heavily of smoke and had soot on his hands and face, and was arrested without incident.

Danny Daryl Berdan, 25 of Lethbridge, is facing three counts of arson. He remains is custody at this time.