The single lanes of Highway 3 looking west to Pincher Creek. Photo to Alamy.com

Tyler Shandro and Adrian Dix, the respective Ministers of Health for Alberta and BC, are asking residents of both provinces to stay home over the upcoming long weekend.

Noting that many have family and friends on both sides of the border, the ministers say a typical long weekend is something everyone looks forward to. However, they strongly stress that this long weekend is different given the extraordinary circumstances.

Their message is clear in their joint statement, staying home means no traveling, especially across the provincial border.

As an alternative, Shandro and Dix are encouraging everyone to connect virtually and celebrate Easter online.

-files from MyKootenayNow.com, Bradley Jones