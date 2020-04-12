Four COVID-19 related deaths were recorded across Alberta Sunday, including two at the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care facility in Calgary Zone and two at a care home in the North Zone, pushing the number for the province to 44.

Alberta added 82 new cases over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,651. Of those, 823 cases are considered recovered.

Alberta-wide, there are currently 44 people in hospital, including 14 admitted to intensive care units. 237 cases are suspected of being community acquired.

In the South Zone, one confirmed case was added. That was in Brooks. The total now for southern Alberta is 31 out of 3,806 tests done. In the City of Lethbridge, there are still two active cases and seven recovered for a total of 9.