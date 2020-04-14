A ten year old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon on the city’s west side.

Lethbridge Police and EMS were called around 3:30 pm after receiving reports of a pedestrian and vehicle collision at the intersection of Whoop-Up Drive and Aquitania Boulevard West.

LPS say a vehicle was heading southbound on Aquitania Boulevard and was making a right turn on to Whoop-Up, when it struck two young boys crossing within the crosswalk.

The investigation has so far revealed the boys we’re crossing with their father who was also walking with them.

The vehicle was facing a yield sign.

Police say a 9 year old boy suffered minor injuries and his father was not injured. The other boy, however suffered life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. No names at this time have been released.