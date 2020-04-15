Several services are temporarily suspended in Waterton and all other national parks due to COVID-19. Photo credit to John Stoesser, Parks Canada (Waterton)

If you were hoping to head to Waterton or any other national park to camp for the May long weekend, that’s not going to happen.

Parks Canada is suspending all camping, group activities, and events right across the country until at least May 31st.

The move is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The federal agency is calling on all Canadians to simply stay home.

The decision to suspend those activities includes all national parks, national historic sites, heritage canals, and national marine conservation areas.

Parks Canada says it will not be taking any new reservations until June 1st at the earliest and any reservations already made until the end of May will be cancelled and refunded in full.

Canadians should be aware that any resumption of services by Parks Canada, whenever that happens, will take time or be at best, incremental in nature.