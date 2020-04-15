The Carway Port of Entry south of Cardston. Photo credit to CBSA on Twitter.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reducing service at some low-traffic land crossings across the country.

The CBSA says the temporary reduction of hours is related to COVID-19 measurers and are in effect as of today (Wed) until further notice.

A total of 27 Canadian land borders with the U-S are being impacted by the service pull-back.

Here in southern Alberta, those include Carway and Del Bonita.

The hours at Carway are now 8:00 am to 6:00 pm seven days a week, while Del Bonita will operate 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday to Friday only.

The Coutts crossing is not impacted by this and will remain open 24 hours.

The CBSA is also again reminding Canadians that all non-essential travel continues to be prohibited.