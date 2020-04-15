Logo credit to Lethbridge Sport Council
The Lethbridge Sport Council has announced the winners of their 10th annual Achievement Awards.
The awards recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements on and off the field which support and demonstrate respect of the game, a love of sport, respect for others and a commitment to fair play and ethical sport.
Lethbridge Sport Council Executive Director, Susan Eymann, says “during this time of suspensions, postponements and cancellations of sport programs and events we are witnessing unprecedented numbers of online active living and sport opportunities. Lethbridge Sport Council has long been an advocate for the power and benefits of sport and we are so proud of the ingenuity and determination of our friends and colleagues that are working hard to ensure active living and sport has a place in our lives.”
The 2019 Lethbridge Sport Council Achievement Award winners are as follows:
Junior Male Athlete – Bryce Gallup
Junior Female Athlete – Angelina Ellis-Toddington
Senior Male Athlete- Kaleb Muller
Senior Female Athlete – Sandra Latrace
Amateur Team – Nanette Dupont Rink
Special Olympics Athlete – Moriah Van’t Land
Coaching Excellence- Pat Selk
Volunteer in Sport – Staci Muller
Dr. Gary Bowie Sport Event Excellence Award – 25th Annual Chinook Open hosted by the Lethbridge Skating Club
Sport Administrator – Todd Caughlin
Sport Organization – Lethbridge Speed Skating Association
Shaun Ward Sport Champion- Mary Dyck
Servus Credit Union Outstanding Sport Citizen – Shelby Smith
Knud Petersen Spirit in Sport – Lethbridge Steel Football Association
Business and Sport Excellence – SLP Industries
A video of this year’s awards presentations and acceptance speeches can be viewed online on the Lethbridge Sport Council website.