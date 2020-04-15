The Lethbridge Sport Council has announced the winners of their 10th annual Achievement Awards.

The awards recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements on and off the field which support and demonstrate respect of the game, a love of sport, respect for others and a commitment to fair play and ethical sport.

Lethbridge Sport Council Executive Director, Susan Eymann, says “during this time of suspensions, postponements and cancellations of sport programs and events we are witnessing unprecedented numbers of online active living and sport opportunities. Lethbridge Sport Council has long been an advocate for the power and benefits of sport and we are so proud of the ingenuity and determination of our friends and colleagues that are working hard to ensure active living and sport has a place in our lives.”

The 2019 Lethbridge Sport Council Achievement Award winners are as follows:

Junior Male Athlete – Bryce Gallup

Junior Female Athlete – Angelina Ellis-Toddington

Senior Male Athlete- Kaleb Muller

Senior Female Athlete – Sandra Latrace

Amateur Team – Nanette Dupont Rink

Special Olympics Athlete – Moriah Van’t Land

Coaching Excellence- Pat Selk

Volunteer in Sport – Staci Muller

Dr. Gary Bowie Sport Event Excellence Award – 25th Annual Chinook Open hosted by the Lethbridge Skating Club

Sport Administrator – Todd Caughlin

Sport Organization – Lethbridge Speed Skating Association

Shaun Ward Sport Champion- Mary Dyck

Servus Credit Union Outstanding Sport Citizen – Shelby Smith

Knud Petersen Spirit in Sport – Lethbridge Steel Football Association

Business and Sport Excellence – SLP Industries

A video of this year’s awards presentations and acceptance speeches can be viewed online on the Lethbridge Sport Council website.