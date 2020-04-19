3D illustration of Coronavirus, which is the source of SARS, MERS, and the current outbreak. Credit to U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

There has been a significant increase of COVID-19 cases in the Alberta Health Services South Zone with Brooks recording another 62 active cases from Saturday.

There are now 102 active cases in that southern Alberta city and 142 cases in the south overall. The number of cases nearly doubled in the past day with the South Zone reporting 77 cases on April 18.

One new active case has also been reported in the County of Newell and two new cases in Cypress County. There are now 8 active cases in Cypress County.

In Lethbridge, the situation stays the same with 3 active and 8 recovered, while in Lethbridge County there is still just one active case.

Province-wide, 241 new cases were reported Sunday bringing the total up to 2,803 cases.

Four more deaths were recorded with 55 COVID-19 related fatalities occurring in Alberta.

Over 101,000 tests have been done to date with 5,091 of them in the South Zone.