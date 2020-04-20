Blood Tribe Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash from early last week.

Officers were called to the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 505 west last Tuesday night (Apr. 14) around 10:00 pm.

The driver and lone occupant of one of the vehicles, a Blood Tribe woman, died at the scene. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to hospital.

Blood Tribe Police say weather, speed, and alcohol are all considered contributing factors.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Blood Tribe Police or Crime Stoppers.