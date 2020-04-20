There are 105 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta as of Monday (Apr. 20) and now there is one death linked to an outbreak at a meat processing plant.

That brings the provincial total of novel coronavirus cases up to 2,908, though updated data says 1,230 of those are considered recovered now.

There have also been four more deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 59 province-wide. Provincial Public Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says one of those who died was a worker at the Cargill meat processing plant in High River.

That plant has been the source of a major outbreak of COVID-19 over the past week. Foothills County, where High River is located, now has 380 total cases. These numbers are part of the AHS Calgary Zone.

More than 105,000 tests have been completed to date province-wide.

Here in the South Zone there are 14 new cases, 13 of them are in Brooks. That southern Alberta city now has a total of 115 just in the past week alone. Most at linked to the JBS processing plant, however others are not and considered “community spread” cases.

The other new case in reported in an area north of the County of Newell.

Southern Alberta now has 156 total cases. Lethbridge remains at 11, unchanged from last week. AHS South Zone is still the only health zone in Alberta without a recorded death.