Street sweeping crews in Lethbridge are busy as work this spring. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Sam Borsato)

Lethbridge’s annual residential street sweeping program will see a few modifications this year due to COVID-19.

There will be no paper door hanger reminders or windshield wiper notices and no tickets for people who fail to move their vehicles off the street.

All changes are a result of efforts being made to support public health orders around COVID-19.

The changes are in effect for 2020 only.

In the meantime, Transportation Operations Manager Adam Campbell says residents can sign up for a personalized street sweeping notice by email, text or automated phone call on the City’s website.

He says “we’re still going to be doing all the signage in the neighbourhoods to let people know but we just felt during this time it would be inappropriate to ticket people. What we’re really asking is for people to pay attention to the signs, to sign up for the notifications, and make sure they get their vehicle off the street.”

Any missed areas due to vehicles being left on the street will not be revisited by street sweepers.

Each spring, street sweeping crews clean thousands of tonnes of sand, dirt and other debris from about 550 kilometres of roads in Lethbridge.

It helps prevent that material from being washed into the Oldman River via storm sewers.

Residential street sweeping will begin in south Lethbridge this year followed by the west side and then the north side.