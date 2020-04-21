Alberta adding 187 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday (Apr. 21) bringing the total province-wide to 3,095.

Of those cases 1,273 are considered recovered. The death-toll is now up to 61 with two deaths being reported since Monday.

Just over 109,000 COVID-19 tests have been done in Alberta since the onset of the pandemic.

Here in the South Zone there are now 200 cases, up 44 from Monday’s update. Lethbridge added another case as well, bringing the total for the city up to 12. In Lethbridge, 4 cases are considered “active” and 8 are recovered. The north side is the only area without a confirmed case.

One more case was reported in Medicine Hat as well, bringing the total in that city to 16.

Brooks though is still seeing the majority of new cases, 42 of them, in fact since Monday along. Brooks now has 157 cases of the total 200 in AHS South Zone.

Health official saying Tuesday, 77 of the cases in Brooks are believed to be linked the JBS meat plant, while the rest are suspected to be community spread.

As for the ongoing situation in High River, 401 cases as of Tuesday are directly linked to the Cargill site. The Town of High River now has 301 of the total 411 cases in Foothills County. Those locations are within the Calgary Zone.

The Calgary region has 2,204 cases. By the far the most in Alberta.