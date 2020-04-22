Big honours for a couple of Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Forward Dylan Cozens has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Year, while Calen Addison is the Eastern Conference Defenseman of the Year.

Both represented Canada at the 2020 World Juniors in December and were crucial in helping the team capture a gold medal.

Cozens, the Buffalo Sabres 7th overall pick from 2019 finished this WHL season with 25 power play points along with a team-high six game-winning goals and four shorthanded goals. Cozens finished tied for 5th in the WHL in goals with 38.

As for Addison, during the 2019-2020 season, the Minnesota Wild prospect collected 52 points along with 51 penalty minutes while marking a career-high plus-7 rating. Addison finished second in defenceman scoring for the Hurricanes with the 52 points.

(With files from Lethbridge Hurricanes)