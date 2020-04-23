Lethbridge Police are asking for help to find a missing teenage girl.

Kanzee Scout, 15, was last seen on the north side of Lethbridge on Sunday (Apr. 19) and attempts to locate her since then have been unsuccessful. Police say there is concern for her safety and well-being.

Kanzee is described as about 130-pounds and 5’8″ tall. She has brown eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or who has seen or heard from Kanzee, is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service.