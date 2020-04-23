Anyone waiting for a package in the mail should expect it to take longer than usual.

Canada Post says it is dealing with parcels at levels only experienced during the busiest weeks of the Christmas season, largely due to many Canadians self-isolating and shopping online.

More than 1.8 million parcels were reportedly delivered on Monday, April 20 alone.

Canada Post also notes deliveries are also being slowed down by new safety measures in its processing facilities.

“Those measures include physical distancing in facilities that were never designed for keeping people two metres apart.”

Postal workers will knock or ring a doorbell and leave the package in the safest location available, as a way to speed up delivery and get rid of the need for signatures.

Parcels left at the post office for picking, like those requiring ID, won’t be returned to sender until further notice. There is normally a 15 day hold period.