A three-week long trial has been scheduled for this winter, in relation to shots allegedly being fired at several locations around Lethbridge last fall.

Last October, Lethbridge Police say officers first responded to the 400 block of Columbia Blvd W, following reports of gunshots. It’s alleged that the suspect was driving an SUV by the back of the house when he confronted another man. The suspect then pointed a firearm, and the victim says they heard a gunshot as they ran down the alley.

Following further investigation, police determined that shots were also fired at a home on Dalhousie Ct W, as well as another undetermined location on the north side, all involving the same SUV.

Jarret Healy, 29, is facing a total of 15 charges for those alleged incidents, including possession of an unauthorized firearm and discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life.

His judge alone trial in Lethbridge Provincial Court is scheduled from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18, 2020. Healy has previously been denied bail and remains in jail at this time.