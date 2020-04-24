Lethbridge residents are being asked to celebrate Canada Day in their own backyards this year.

Due to summer event restrictions related to COVID-19, the City of Lethbridge has decided all planned events and activities around the city on July 1st will not take place in 2020.

Mayor Chris Spearman says City Council encourages residents to have fun and be creative with Canada Day celebrations in their own backyards while still observing proper social and physical distancing practices.

“As Alberta Health has said, we must do everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Festivals and large gatherings hold the potential to be super-spreader events. So, for Canada Day 2020, let us celebrate our strength, our resilience and our values. Let’s join with the rest of Canada and show our true Canadian spirit from the comfort of our homes,” says Spearman.

This week, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said no festivals or large gatherings will be able to take place in the province until September at the earliest.

Spearman says he understand this comes as a disappointment to many residents, but discussions are already underway to celebrate Canada Day in a different format.

More details will be revealed closer to July 1st.