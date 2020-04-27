An online petition has been launched asking for the JBS meat packing plant in Brooks to be temporarily closed down.

Brooks has seen a major outbreak of COVID-19 with hundreds cases linked to JBS. In fact, that city has 90% of all the cases AHS South Zone.

The petition, by Brooks resident Benyat Zeki is on the website, change.org and expresses “grave concern regarding the high risk of COVID-19 transmission at the Brooks plant”. As of Monday (Apr. 27), the petition had garnered over 2,000 names.

It also states production at JBS is not conducive to physical-distancing and masks and PPE provided are inadequate to protect against the spread.

Brooks has a population of just over 14,000 people. As of Sunday, 540 cases had been confirmed in that community.

The petition is asking the United Food and Commercial Workers Union to shut down the plant for at least two weeks and at the very least, an in-person external inspection.

Last week, Brooks Mayor Barry Morishita told our radio station community spread of the virus was a big concern in his city, noting many people are just not listening to public health orders.

You can find that petition here: Protect the workers at JBS Foods Canada, Protect Brooks AB

Right now, JBS remains opens.