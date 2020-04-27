Blood Tribe Police have laid assault charges after a suspect allegedly coughed into the faces of two officers on purpose.

Police were in the community of Moses Lake late Friday night arresting the 50 year old man for Mischief.

Officers say the man claimed he had COVID-19 and then intentionally coughed in their faces while he was being placed under arrest.

EMS was called to conduct an assessment on the suspect who did not display any symptoms of the virus.

The man was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer and released to appear in Cardston Provincial Court at a later date.