A 49 year old Lethbridge man is facing drug trafficking charges stemming from a weekend report of a suspicious vehicle.

Lethbridge Police say patrol members were called to the vehicle parked along the 1900 block of 23rd street north just after 7am on Saturday.

A man was asleep behind the wheel with the engine revving.

He was arrested and during a subsequent search, officers recovered methamphetamine, cocaine and carfentanil along with an airsoft revolver and several knives.

The value of the drugs is estimated to be over eight-thousand dollars.

Jason Morin has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, breaching a release order, breach of probation, and impaired driving.