Alberta has recorded 5 additional COVID-19 related deaths over the past day.

Two of those are here in the South Zone, both in Brooks. There are now four deaths in this health region, all of them in Brooks, and 80 fatalities province-wide.

South Zone cases rose by 42 since Monday’s update, all of those cases are also in Brooks. That southern Alberta city now has 623 total cases for 91% of all cases in South Zone.

It’s one of the largest outbreaks in Alberta. The total number of cases in the province has risen by 154 over the past day or a total of 4,850.

Meanwhile, the Government of Alberta has introduced a new “low” modelling scenario estimating 298 Albertans will require hospitalization and 95 will require critical care when the virus reaches its peak. If current trends continue, this scenario will become the most likely scenario for Alberta.

Updated modelling scenarios continue to estimate that Alberta’s outbreak will reach its peak in late May.

Premier Jason Kenney says data shows the efforts of Albertans to lower the peak of the virus are working, but we must remain vigilant. “We continue to refine our modelling in order to ensure our health-care system is prepared. While we are still a ways off from returning to our normal way of life, our government is working around the clock on a phased approach to relaunch our economy safely.”

The updated provincial data Tuesday says 1,800 of all Alberta case are now considered recovered. There have been more than 138,600 tests performed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.