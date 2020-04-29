Lethbridge County has joined the growing list of municipalities in southern Alberta to issue fire advisories.

Warm, dry and windy conditions are forecast to continue for a while and that is increasing the wildfire risk across the region.

Although this is not a Fire Ban, Lethbridge County is asking citizens nonetheless to use extra caution when burning while the advisory is in effect.

Fires should be extinguished immediately should wind speeds exceed 15 km per hour.

Fire Advisories are also continued for the MD of Pincher Creek and County of Forty Mile. There are Fire Restrictions in place in Vulcan County, Foothills County, and Cypress County.

A Fire Ban remains for the Lethbridge River Valley and the Piikani First Nation.