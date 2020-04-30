In a supportive gesture between sister cities, Anyang City, China has donated surgical masks to City of Lethbridge front line staff including Fire/EMS and Lethbridge Police officers. Photo credit to City of Lethbridge.

Lethbridge’s twin city in China has donated personal protective equipment to help with COVID-19 efforts here.

Anyang City sent surgical masks to the City of Lethbridge for front line staff including Fire and EMS and Lethbridge Police officers.

Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman says during this difficult time, it’s a wonderful gesture of support from our sister city. “This donation of surgical masks to the City of Lethbridge to help battle COVID-19 is an appreciated step in our continued relationship. We greatly thank our sister city of Anyang.”

Spearman and Yuan Jiajian, Acting Mayor of Anyang City, recently exchanged letters re-affirming the long-standing friendship between the two cities.

The PPE from China arrived in Lethbridge on Wednesday (Apr. 29).