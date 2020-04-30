The Western Canadian Baseball League making the difficult decision to, at minimum, delay the start of the 2020 season until late June or early July.

The Board of Governors met Wednesday night to discuss the issue.

WCBL President Kevin Kvame, who’s also the President and General Mananger of the Lethbridge Bulls, says “although circumstances are not moving quickly enough, at present, in our favour, we want to look at all options in order to play this year.”

However, he says the start of the season as scheduled in late May is impossible to maintain at this point.

The WCBL says all decisions whether to have games at some or all of its ballparks this year will completely depend on guidance, advice, and approval at the local and provincial governments and their health officials.