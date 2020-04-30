The South Zone of Alberta Health Services recording 113 new COVID-19 cases Thursday (Apr. 30).

Updated data shows 109 of those cases are in the hard hit community of Brooks. Two others are just outside of Brooks in the County of Newell.

Cardston County has also added one more case from Wednesday bringing the total there to three.

At least one of those was confirmed to be on the Blood Reserve.

Lethbridge remains at 13 cases, a number unchanged since Monday. New data shows 3 cases are active and 10 have now recovered.

In total, there are 946 COVID-19 cases in the South Zone.

Meanwhile, Alberta has reported another 190 cases of COVID-19 overall. That brings the provincial total to 5,355 though 2,161 of those are now considered to be recovered.

There are also two additional deaths being reported since Wednesday, both in the South Zone, for a total of 89 in Alberta.

Lethbridge remains unchanged at 13 total cases. Data shows 10 are now recovered and only 3 still active.

There have been nearly 149,000 COVID-19 tests done since the onset of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Alberta Health Services has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 linked to Bouvry Exports outside of Fort Macleod.

The cases are included in the Municipal District of Willow Creek which is part of AHS Calgary Zone.

The Town of Fort Macleod says it is currently contacting health authorities to get more specific information as where the confirmed cases are situated.

Town officials are encouraging residents to continue to practice physical distancing, hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, limiting essential travel and following all recommended practices from AHS.