The University of Lethbridge is mourning the loss of a former Board of Governors Chair.

Phil North passed away Thursday, Apr. 30 after a battle with cancer.

He was the founder of the North and Company law firm and chaired the U of L Board between 1978 and 84.

University President Mike Mahon says North was a driving force behind the establishment of Pronghorns hockey and continued to support the U of L as a donor, advocate, and friend.

North was also recognized with an honorary degree from the University of Lethbridge in 2004.

He was 75 years old.