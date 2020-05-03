A total of 35 new COVID-19 recoveries are being reported in the City of Brooks.

The updated totals released Sunday (May 3) brings the total to 178. Brooks now has a total of 989 cases, with 807 reported as active.

The City of Lethbridge saw no new cases reported on Sunday, however, one additional recovered case was listed, pushing the total to 6 active, and 11 recovered.

Data shows 96 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alberta on Sunday, bringing the total to 5,766. Health officials say 2,713 previously confirmed cases are now considered recovered, a 24-hour increase of 179.

Alberta Health has also confirmed one additional death on Sunday. The total number of fatalities related to COVID-19 is now at 95.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alberta Health has administered and completed 161,245 tests.