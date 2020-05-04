Only 70 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Alberta Monday (May 4).

That brings the total number of cases province-wide to 5,836 and 2,942 are considered recovered.

With the relatively low number of new cases, however comes news of 9 additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Eight of those new fatalities are in the Calgary Zone and one is in the South Zone in the City of Brooks. There have now been 104 to deaths in Alberta related to the novel coronavirus.

Brooks, meanwhile has seen a sharp drop in new cases. That city is seeing 9 new cases since Sunday for a total of 998. There were only 10 new cases in AHS South Zone over the past day. The other new case is in Medicine Hat. That city has a total of 33.

Lethbridge remains unchanged at 17 cases. One person has since recovered for a total of 12 recovered now and 5 still active.

West Lethbridge: 7 cases (all 7 recovered)

South Lethbridge: 8 cases (3 active, 5 recovered)

North Lethbridge: 2 cases (2 active)

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been more than 164,000 COVID-19 tests completed across the province of Alberta.