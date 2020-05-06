Surveillance photos of the armed robbery suspects. Photos courtesy of Nanton RCMP.

Nanton RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at the Circle K in that community.

Mounties say two masked men entered the store around 10:30pm back on Tuesday, April 21st.

One of them brandished a knife while the other stole cash and merchandise.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: Wearing blue jeans, grey vest or coat with dark coloured sleeves.

Suspect #2: Wearing blue jeans, a khaki hoodie, tan boots, blue face covering and grey welding gloves.

Officers say both suspects are estimated to be about 6 feet tall and in their early 20s.

RCMP are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects, or who has information on the robbery, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.