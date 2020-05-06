Nanton RCMP investigating armed robbery at Circle K
Surveillance photos of the armed robbery suspects. Photos courtesy of Nanton RCMP.
Nanton RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at the Circle K in that community.
Mounties say two masked men entered the store around 10:30pm back on Tuesday, April 21st.
One of them brandished a knife while the other stole cash and merchandise.
The suspects are described as:
Suspect #1: Wearing blue jeans, grey vest or coat with dark coloured sleeves.
Suspect #2: Wearing blue jeans, a khaki hoodie, tan boots, blue face covering and grey welding gloves.
Officers say both suspects are estimated to be about 6 feet tall and in their early 20s.
RCMP are asking anyone who recognizes the suspects, or who has information on the robbery, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.