Two people from the Lethbridge area were involved in a serious collision Friday morning (May 8) between a pickup truck and train, one of which has died due to their injuries.

The Brooks fire department, EMS and RCMP, as well as the CP Rail Police Service and local peace officers, all responded to the railway crossing of Highway 1A and Range Road 14-3, east of Brooks, around 11:35 a.m. on Friday (May 8).

It was determined that the pickup truck was driving north on the Range Road and failed to yield to an oncoming, westbound train. Both people were extricated from the vehicle and taken to the Brooks Health Centre.

The 50-year old male passenger, a resident of the Lethbridge area, succumbed to his injuries in hospital. The 60-year old male driver, also from Lethbridge, was airlifted by HALO Air Ambulance to the Foothills Hospital in Calgary with critical, life threatening injuries.

The train sustained minimal damage, there was no loss of cargo and no one on the train was hurt.

RCMP and CP Rail police continue to investigate the crash.