The hardest hit community in the South Zone has recorded another COVID-19 related death.

Of the region’s seven fatalities, six of them are in Brooks.

The South Zone has ten new novel coronavirus cases and seven of them are also in that community.

Brooks now has 1053 confirmed cases which make up 91 per cent of the region’s total.

However, about 58 per cent of the cases in Brooks have recovered.

Cardston County, the County of Newell, and Medicine Hat each recorded one new case from Saturday’s update.

Lethbridge is holding steady at 18 cases, six active and 12 recovered.

There were 96 new cases of COVID-19 province-wide on Sunday, May 10 for a total of 6253.

According to provincial data, 70 per cent of cases province-wide have recovered.

There have been 117 COVID-19 related deaths in Alberta.

A total of 71 people are in hospital and 13 of them are in ICU.

To date more than 185,000 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in Alberta.