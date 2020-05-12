Tiana Plume. Photo courtesy of the Blood Tribe Police Service.

Blood Tribe Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

12 year old Tiana Plume was last seen on May 10 at 8pm at the Blood Tribe Youth Ranch in Standoff.

She was wearing a black sweater with yellow print on it, black jeans with blue stripes and brown shoes.

Plume is described as having a small build with black hair and brown eyes.

She’s also known to frequent Lethbridge.

The BTPS says she may be avoiding police contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blood Tribe Police Service or Crime Stoppers.