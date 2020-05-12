The City of Lethbridge says it’s looking to the provincial government to offer some clarity as to how the Alberta Relaunch Strategy applies to municipalities.

The potential start date of Stage 1 is May 14th but local officials say residents shouldn’t expect to see any major changes to the status quo come Thursday.

Mayor Chris Spearman says he understands many people are looking forward to regaining a sense of normalcy, but the reality is, the City “still hasn’t received clear direction” from the province and until it does, many closures will remain in place.

From the City’s perspective, some of the Stage 1 reopenings could include museums and art galleries, summer camps if operated in City facilities, and additional outdoor recreation like disc golf, community gardens, tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts.

However, at this time there are no official opening dates for these amenities.