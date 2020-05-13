Drugs & cash seized by Lethbridge Police on May 11. Photo

Two Lethbridge residents are facing charges after a drug bust at a south side hotel this week.

Police started investigating earlier this month and executed a search warrant on Monday (May 11).

Officers found 150 grams of methamphetamine along with some fentanyl, crack cocaine, magic mushrooms and prescription drugs. All the drugs seized have total street value of around $13,500.

LPS also seized more than $35,000 dollars in cash.

Later in the day Monday, officers arrested a woman at a west side home in connection to the bust.

22 year old Armande Good Rider and 24 year old Thi Hai Bihn Nguyen are facing charges. Good Rider remains in jail and appears in court Thursday, while Nguyen has court date in late June.