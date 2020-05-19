Some significant rainfall is on the way for southern Alberta this week and a good portion of the province for that matter.

Environment Canada’s Dan Kulak says we will see the much-needed rain over the next few days here and that should not only help farmers, but dampen the wildfire risk across the region as well.

Lethbridge itself we are looking at somewhere in the 30 mm to 50 mm range,” says Kulak. “It depends exactly where this weather system sets up. If it comes in further west into Alberta we could maybe see the high end of that 30-50 mm for Lethbridge and even more for the foothills.”

Conditions have been extremely dry over the past number of weeks with several places here in the south issuing fire advisories, bans, and restrictions.

Kulak says we are now transitioning into the seasonal wet period in this part of Alberta.

“Certainly we could use some rain in the province, especially those southern areas. This is kind of a seasonal weather event. We are getting into the two or three day rainmaker time of year over the next 4 to 6 weeks basically,” says Kulak.

Temperatures over the next few days will be in the low teens, however conditions are expected to start clear out on Saturday with a drier and warmer stretch of weather in the forecast for the last week of May.